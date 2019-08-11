|
Ola Cody
Ola Mae Vaughan Cody, 90, of Mudlrow died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service Inc.
She is survived by two sisters, Vera Palmer of Charleston and Vergie Frasier of Muldrow; one brother, Amos Brassfield of Sallisaw; a granddaughter; a grandson; and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 12, 2019