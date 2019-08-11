Home

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service Inc.
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service Inc.
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church
Ola Cody Obituary
Ola Cody
Ola Mae Vaughan Cody, 90, of Mudlrow died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service Inc.
She is survived by two sisters, Vera Palmer of Charleston and Vergie Frasier of Muldrow; one brother, Amos Brassfield of Sallisaw; a granddaughter; a grandson; and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 12, 2019
