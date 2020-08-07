1/1
Olen Easley Jr.
Olen Easley Jr.
Olen Edward Easley Jr., 70, of Bokoshe passed away Aug. 4, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Machell Jackson and Sherry Bridle.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Darline; four sons, Michael Easley, Samuel Easley, Jonathan Easley of the home and Aric Roberts of California; two sisters, Mary Easley of Arizona and Barbara Thorndyke of Montana; along with 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday Aug. 10 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Easley, Michael Easley, Jarrell Appleton, Michael Jackson Jr., Mark Bollig and Kenneth Standley.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
