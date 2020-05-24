|
|
Olen Price
Olen "Granddad" Clifton Price, 92, of Barling passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 28, 1927, in Branch to Mathie and Beatrice Burton Price.
Olen grew up in Branch, working on the family dairy farm with his dad and brothers from the time he was a young boy. He graduated from Branch High School in 1945, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served from August of 1945 until he was honorably discharged in 1946. He married Marolyn Pettigrew on Dec. 21, 1951, at First Baptist Church in Branch.
He was a salesman at Grace Paper Co., then a manager at Arkansas Paper Co., and after that, the co-owner of Jamar Paper Co. He was a member of Spradling Baptist Church for 64 years, serving as the church treasurer for 47 years and a deacon for many years. His passion was running Price Angus Farm as a breeder and cattle rancher. He served as a superintendent for the Junior Angus Association at the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair for several years. He was a devoted Hug Chevrolet truck owner and a regular for lunch at Sula Mae's Restaurant in Branch — he especially loved the coconut cream pie. Granddad loved Razorback sports and served as president of the Fort Smith Quarterback Club for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mathie and Beatrice; and two brothers, Elmo Price and wife Ruby and Ray Price and wife Billie.
He is survived by his wife, Marolyn Price of Barling; three children, Teresa Hobbs and husband Dan of Broken Arrow, Okla., Vicki Martin and husband Kirk of Fort Smith and Kendall Price and wife Kathy of Hackett; six grandchildren, Stephanie Hamilton and husband Aaron of Royse City, Texas, Lindsey Pulley and husband Patrick of Olympia, Wash., Eric Martin and wife Leah of Bentonville, Elise Martin of Fayetteville, Matthew Price of Fort Smith and Michelle Price of Hackett; and nine great-granchildren, Ayan, Kennedy, Campbell, Mack, Knox, McCall, Mia, Zoey and Hoosier.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Spradling Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Bradford officiating. Private interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Eric Martin, Matthew Price, Aaron Hamilton, Ayan Hamilton, Cory Vest and Shawn Price.
Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Spradling Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Spradling Baptist Church, 3515 N. 50th St., Fort Smith, 72904.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 25, 2020