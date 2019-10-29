Home

Oleta Eyerman
Oleta Mae Eyerman, 84, of Abbott passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker and the widow of Donald Eyerman.
She is survived by a son, Joe Eyerman and wife Ann of Abbott; two daughters, Gwen Martin and husband Donald of Greenwood and Jodie Lamora of Barling; eight grandchildren, McKenna, Donnita, Tayna, Matt, Nelson, Jason, Adam and Ryan; nine great-grandchildren, Haven, Dakotah, Denver, Shayla, Hannah, Kelsey, Kimber, Korben and Kason; five great-great-grandchildren, Madilynn, Daxton, Nevaeh, Layton and Eisley; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 6-7 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers are Matt Pierce, Jason Campbell, Nelson Campbell, Adam Eyerman, Ryan Eyerman, Matt Autry, Dale Davis, Dakotah Davis and Denver Davis.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 30, 2019
