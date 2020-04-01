|
Oleta Stanfield
Oleta "Pearl" (Moon) Stanfield was born on June 18, 1920, and relocated to a much better place on March 31, 2020, just two-and-a-half months before her 100th birthday. Pearl was born in Hobbtown to Rufus and Rosana Neal Moon. Pearl loved people and anyone that knew her loved her. She was a caregiver most of her life, for her mother-in-law, her husband and her sister, Jessie; if anyone needed help, she was the one to call.
She married Homer McKinney Stanfield on April 9, 1946, at Community Church in Hobbtown that turned out church on Easter Sunday so they could get married. Because both of her parents were deceased, the community of Hobbtown announced her marriage. To that union two children were born, Paul Wesley Stanfield and Kinney Elaine Stanfield.
Pearl was famous for her homemade sourdough bread and bread and butter pickles. She loved working in her flower beds and folks would drive by just to see them or ask for a cutting or a bulb. Many folks are lucky enough to own a handmade quilt or crocheted afghan she lovingly made just for them.
Pearl and Homer worked side-by-side running a grade-A dairy operation in Hobbtown before moving into Rudy. She worked and retired as the office manager for Dr. Jean Medlock in Alma. Pearl was a long-standing member of First United Methodist in Mountain View and Order of the Eastern Star Melody Chapter. She was a member of the original Stepping Stone School Board. She received the Distinguished Service Award from the State 4-H Alumni Association for her many years of working with the county 4-H clubs. She was named Volunteer of the Year from the Crawford County Fair Board in 2017. One of her proudest activities was serving as secretary to the War Board in Hobbtown during World War II. She wrote to and kept in touch with all of the young men from the community that were serving in the war with handwritten letters at least once a month.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Homer; four brothers, Lester, Ivan, Neal and Walter "Bill Jack"; and two sisters, Hazel Fordham and Jessie Morrison.
She is survived by a son, Paul W. Stanfield and wife Rebecca of Austin, Texas; a daughter, Elaine Stanfield of the home; three grandchildren who she loved with all her heart, Matthew Stanfield of North Little Rock and Luke Stanfield and Elizabeth Davies and husband Sean, both of Dallas; a great-grand-daughter, Jordyn Stanfield of North Little Rock; a brother, Paul Moon of Alma; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
The family wishes to especially thank the caregivers that so lovingly helped take care of her during the last year, Judy Perryman and Darla King; and Dr. Sills, who took care of her for 40-plus years and has saved her life more than once.
Family graveside service will be held at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Bart Sills, Judge John Hall, Judge Dennis Gilstrap, Ricky Hill, Jerry Smith, Robert Harvey and Roger Adams.
Memorial service may be held in June, around the time of her birthday, where her life will be celebrated with stories, memories and songs.
There will not be a formal visitation, so the family asks family and friends to please sign Pearl's online tribute at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stepping Stone School, P.O. Box 2389, Alma, AR 72921.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2020