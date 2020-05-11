|
Oline Oxford
Oline Oxford went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was 95 years old. Oline was born Nov. 19, 1924, in Hood County, Texas. He was one of 10 siblings and spent most of his childhood helping to support his family during The Great Depression. He and Irene married young and set their sights on west Texas in the early-1940s. Oline went to work for Noble Drilling, where he enjoyed a successful 40-plus year career.
He had many talents, he was a self-taught welder and beekeeper. His favorite hobby was gardening. He had a green thumb and treasured the time he spent cultivating the soil. His garden reflected a bountiful cornucopia of fresh fruits and vegetables, which he shared with neighbors, friends and family. He took great pride in his garden, just as he did every aspect of his life.
Oline and Irene represented a piece of Americana. They survived the harsh realities of The Great Depression; their struggles were numerous. Growing up in that era shaped their outlook on life and they held fast to the virtues of hard work and perseverance. Their faith in God carried them through good times, bad times and tragic times. Credence is given to the belief that good can come from bad, and meaning can come from tragedy.
Oline was a gentle man. He was a good husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. For him we are blessed. We will all miss him.
Greeting him in heaven was his wife of 74 years, Fondon Irene Oxford; his mother and father, Abbie Elizabeth and Ollie L. Oxford; eight siblings, Grace, E.C., C.D., Bill, Oletha, Bertha, Jewel and Audrey; and a grandson, William.
Left to cherish his memory are three children, Richard B. Oxford (Gail), Roger O. Oxford and Susan L. Standke (Bill); four grandchildren, Aaron Oxford, David Oxford, Whitney Oxford (Julie) and Georgia L. Mansour (Ashton); eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dovie Cummings.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Kerri Rizzo. Her dedication, positive attitude, attentive care and support are greatly appreciated. For her labor of love, the family is grateful. A special hug is extended to Sean Rizzo for his loving disposition and the everlasting friendship that he and Oline shared.
Celebration of Oline's life will be held at a later date. Family graveside service was held Tuesday, May 11 in Texas, officiated by the Rev. Mike McLauren. Local arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Honorary pallbearers were Aaron Oxford, David Oxford, Whitney Oxford, Ashton Mansour, Sherman Dean Oxford, Howard Nance and Kenneth Wayne Cason.
The family suggests that memorials be made in Oline's name to United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 96, Tolar, TX 76476.
"Nothing that is loved is ever lost; no one who has ever touched a heart can really pass away, because some beauty lingers on in each memory of which they've been apart." — Ellen Brenneman
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2020