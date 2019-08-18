Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Branch, AR
Olivia Potter Obituary
Olivia Potter
Olivia Jade Potter, infant daughter of Megan and Justin Potter of Lavaca, died Aug. 16, 2019, in Little Rock.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Branch with burial at Oak Valley Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Layna Potter of Lavaca; as well as her grandparents and great-grandparents.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 19, 2019
