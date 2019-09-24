|
Ollie Pledger
Ollie Mae Pledger, 77, of Van Buren, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in a local nursing home. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was born February 22, 1942, in Mountaintop to the late Henry Preston and Eva Pearl (Willis) Farmer. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Pledger; sisters, Lois Martin, Mary Lea Whitehead, Vicky Janice Case and Pauline McCartney.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with interment in Gill Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Marie Pledger of Alma; son, Marvin Levi Pledger of Van Buren; sisters, Lillie Ann Keech of Van Buren, Pearl Dean Davis of Ozark, Qunitha Faye McGuire of Ozark; brothers, Donald Preston Farmer of Ozark and Ronnie Houston Farmer of Coal Hill.
Published in Times Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019