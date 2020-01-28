|
O.M. Wilson
Brother O.M. Wilson was born May 8, 1924, in Wister to Lafayette Fate and Beulah (Boyd) Wilson. He passed away Jan. 28, 2020, in Fort Smith at the age of 95. Brother Wilson pastored the House of Worship Southside in Spiro for over 14 years and was also a deacon and a Sunday school teacher for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in World War II, and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4884 in Spiro. He enjoyed gardening and giving away his crops, as well as talking about the Bible and sharing about his time in the war. O.M. loved his family and his church families dearly and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Sister Melba Wilson; his parents; two sisters, Lantie Bailey and Maxine Palmer; and two brothers, R.L. and J.B Wilson.
He is survived by a daughter, Regina Eoff and husband Earnest "Toad"; two granddaughters, Shannon Harrison and Vicki Odom; two great-grandsons, Ty and Brooks Harrison; a great-granddaughter, Dustie Cheyanne Cummings; a great-great-grandson, Maverick Harrison; two sisters, Doris Lee Meadows and Billie June Collins; a brother, Norman Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Due to a lack of room and overcrowding, Brother Wilson's funeral service will held at Victory Worship Center in Spiro at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Burial will be at noon Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Active pallbearers will be Ricky Odom, Carl Wegert, Frank Howery, Mike Walker, James Zeller and Lewis Howery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Bibles be purchased through The Gideons International online at www.sendtheword.org or call (615) 564-5000.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 29, 2020