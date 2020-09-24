1/1
Oma Knapp
1935 - 2020
Oma Knapp
Oma Turner Knapp passed from this earthly life on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She is happy and rejoicing to be with Jesus and knows her new life is eternal. She was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Branch to Floy and Eva Turner. She was 85 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Wilma Bagwell, Sissie Powers, Opal McAlpin and Ouida Scherer; and a brother, Conal Turner.
She is survived by two sisters, Kitty Rogers of Paris and Carolyn Goldsmith of Barling.
Family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.smithmortuaryinc.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
