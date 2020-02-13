|
|
Oma Lee Armstrong
Oma Lee Armstrong, of Lilburn, Ga., passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at the age of 94. Oma Lee was born Jan. 17, 1926, in Cecil. She married Bruce Chappell Armstrong on Feb. 29, 1948. During her working career, she served as an administrative assistant for the Anaheim School System in Anaheim, Calif. Oma Lee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest passion was her family. She was a wonderful cook and loved gospel music. Friends and family got to experience her gentle nature, kind and compassionate spirit, sense of humor and infectious smile. She was a faithful member of Evangel Community Church until her illness prevented her from attending.
Oma Lee was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bruce; her parents, Lee and Amelia (Brown) Price; her sisters, Wayne, Irene and Ellen; and her brother, Marvin.
She is survived by a daughter, Lee (Michal); a son, Roger (Denise); three grandchildren, Kyle (Amanda), Brent (Kim) and Kelsey (Brent Cole); and nine great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jackson, Aubrey, Emma Grace, Abel, Rylee, Jonathan, Hudson and Andrew.
During her illness, Oma Lee was lovingly cared for by her caregivers, Miriam Rinomhota, Fryneec Walker and Helen Nkwah.
Funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Oma Lee Armstrong will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Tom M. Wages Chapel in Snellville, Ga. Entombment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 15, 2020