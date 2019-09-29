Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor
Omagene Inman


1926 - 2019
Omagene Inman Obituary
Omagene Inman
Omagene Inman, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born June 2, 1926, in Lost Corner to Oscar and Edna (Brown) Millsap. Omagene was a homemaker and a member of Cavanaugh Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Danny Inman.
She is survived by her husband, Theron Lee Inman; two daughters, Lois Inman and Shelia Prescott and her husband Stephen, both of Fort Smith; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend to her family, Larry Drittler.
Graveside funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhom.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 30, 2019
