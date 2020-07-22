Omaira Cabe

It is with great sadness the family of Omaira Cabe announces her passing. "Deta" ran into the arms of her beloved Savior in the early morning hours of June 19, 2020. She was 82 years old, or as she would tell us, "80 going on 40."

Born in the Republic of Panama, she married Cyril Cabe Sr. in 1959 and soon thereafter moved to the United States. Being an Air Force wife enabled her to see the United States and the world. Every place they were stationed, Deta had an everlasting influence on all those who met her. Her first love was always Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. Her sweet, gentle, generous, loving character led many to know Christ. The woman prayed with a fire and intensity that left no doubt that God was listening to her. Her house was constantly filled with "joyful noise" — her out of tune singing made us smile as I know it did God. She and Cyril gave money to build a church in Chiriqui, Panama, and sponsored native Panamanian missionaries in Cerro Maiz, who thought of them as spiritual parents. She was the best example of what a true believer looks like. The legacy she leaves with her children and grandchildren is unmatched.

Omaira was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril Cabe Sr.; and her mother, Gilberta Brown.

She is survived by three children, Cathy Housworth (Craig), Maritza Goff (Tim) and Cyril Cabe Jr. (Teresa); eight grandchildren, Jonathan (Amber), Elizabeth (Luke), Emily, Abbey, Matthew, James (Emily), Timmy and Ashley (Sammy); and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Maritza Halada and Millie Brown-Pritzl; and three brothers, Alejandro Sanchez, Roy Brown and Clyde Brown.

Celebration of Omaira's life will be held later this summer in Arkansas. Arrangements were under the direction of Funeral Solutions of Cocoa, Fla.

"... We do not grieve as others who have no hope ..." (1 Thess 4:13). Te quiero mucho, Mama.



