Omer Pennington
Omer Cyril Pennington Jr. was born in Fanshawe, Okla., at the family home in April 1922. He passed away April 1, 2019, at the VA Hospice Care Facility in Martinez, Calif. Omer's wife of over 66 years, Ida Lee Pennington, passed on May 29, 2019. Omer was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Omer joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942 and was stationed in China during World War II, attached to the famous 426th Night Fighter Squadron, 14th Air Force. He received several military medals for his service in the U.S. Army Air Corps and the U.S. Air Force. He was also stationed in Panama, Puerto Rico and Turkey and several locations in the United States. Omer served as a flight engineer and crew chief on several different aircraft while in the U.S. Air Force. He moved to California in 1960, settling in Vacaville in 1996. He was a teacher in several schools in California, retiring after 24 years. He graduated from San Francisco State University with a BA in public education, from Fresno State University with his California Teaching Credential and from University of Southern California with a master's degree in public education.
He is survived by his loving children, Gene (wife Judy) and Pat; grandchildren, Gene Pennington Jr., Chris Pennington, Todd Pennington, Deborah (Nelson) Messer, Diana Kenoyer Nelson, Becky Pennington, Jessie (Pennington) Nieminen and Anjy Pennington; 20 great-grandchildren; his sister, Thelma Irene Smith (Pennington-Mitchell); and many nephews and nieces.
Omer spent his retirement years traveling with Ida all across the United States in their RV. During their travels, they spent many wonderful hours visiting with family and friends. Omer was an avid gemologist and genealogy researcher and loved reading.
Private internment services were held April 18, 2019, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Davis, Calif. His ashes were placed with his loving wife, Ida Lee Pennington. Both are now at peace and will be missed.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019