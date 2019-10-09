Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Resources
More Obituaries for Onetta Gentry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Onetta Gentry


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Onetta Gentry Obituary
Onetta Gentry
Onetta Mae Gentry, 91, of Grannis died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Mena.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wickes Church of Christ with burial at Grannis Cemetery under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by a daughter, Anna McClane of Houston; four sons, Larry and Steve Gentry, both of Grannis, Monte Gentry of Sherman, Texas, and Terry Gentry of Texas; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Onetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.