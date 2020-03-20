|
Opal Black
Opal Frances Robinson Black passed from this life on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospice Care. She was born Jan. 9, 1924, to Albert Everid Robinson and Florence Paul Robinson at home in Whitman, Neb.
Opal met the love of her life, Porter L. Black, while attending Waldron High School. She was always proud to say she was salutatorian of the class of 1943. Opal and Porter were married Oct. 13, 1944, in Memphis, Tenn. They then moved to Reno, Nev., where they lived until 1949 when they came back to Arkansas and purchased their farm in Abbott. They loved their family and farm. They both had a strong faith in God and his goodness.
Opal was famous for her homemade rolls. She was asked to make them for all the family dinners. She loved to sew and always had a sewing project going. She made many quilts that she gave to family and friends. Opal attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Abbott, where she taught Sunday school to younger children.
Opal was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three brothers, Albert D. Robinson, Clifford V. Robinson and Eugene P. Robinson; and a sister, L. Marie Lucey.
She is survived by two sons, Ralph Black (Barbara) of McKinney, Texas, and Gary Black (Mary) of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Scott Black (Victoria) of Fort Smith, Alex Black of Seattle, Lexie Wherland (Michael) of McKinney, Texas, and Katelyn Black and fiancé Carson Ricker of Fayetteville; two great-grandchildren, Porter J. Black and Ethan Brazil; a sister, Rosemary E. Singleton (Ray) of Meridian, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews.
Private family burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 2. Arrangements are under the direction of Rice-Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2020