Opal Marie Goddard
Opal Marie Colvert Goddard, age 99, of Greenwood, a longtime resident of Jacksonville, went home to be with her Lord on July 1, 2020. She was born April 13, 1921, in Bearden to Lewis and Lola Colvert. She was raised in Bearden and Little Rock. She married Lawrence "L.L." "Larry" Leroy Goddard on July 1, 1944, and supported him during his military career assignments for over 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and a son, Lewis Leroy Goddard. Also preceding her in death were two older brothers and their wives, Herbert and Theola Colvert and Carl "Dub" and Betty Colvert.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Richard Lawrence and Terry Sue Goddard of Greenwood. She is also survived by two loving grandchildren, Dianna Marie Tomlinson and Robert Richard Lawrence Goddard; a multitude of nieces and nephews and their children; and countless friends.
Opal Marie enjoyed a blessed life living in Jacksonville from 1954 until 2010, when she relocated to live with Richard and Terry Sue in Greenwood. In 2014, she became a resident of Pink Bud Nursing Home in Greenwood, where she received excellent loving care, developed loving friendships with the staff and residents, and continued playing bingo while family and friends visited her frequently.
Opal Marie was a faithful wife, loving mother and continual source of support to her husband while he served in the Pacific and European Theaters during World War II, the Korean War and subsequently a myriad of assignments throughout Europe and the United States, encompassing the entirety of their 25-year military service experience together. Opal and Larry moved to Jacksonville in 1954, while he served as commander of the Little Rock U.S. Army Recruiting Main Office and other U.S. Army assignments. After 25 years of moves as a military family, Opal Marie and Larry retired in Jacksonville in 1962. Opal Marie remained a constant support for her family and husband during his 17 years as a Metropolitan Life Insurance salesman and area manager before he was elected into the Pulaski County Quorum Court, serving until his passing as the court's longest elected member in the modernized Pulaski County Quorum Court.
Opal Marie was active in many organizations in Jacksonville and statewide. She was a 50-year member of the Jacksonville Order of the Eastern Star No. 520, where she was a past Worthy Matron. She also supported the Jacksonville Jacinto Masonic Lodge No. 216 and served in the late 1960s as the Arkansas State Mother Advisor of the Arkansas Assembly of Rainbow Girls. She remained a member of United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, where she received her 50-year member recognition years ago and often recalled her glorious 90th birthday celebration conducted in April 2011 by her First United Methodist Church family, which was attended by family and friends from across the United States. She was active as a charter member of the Hospital Auxiliary of Rebsamen Memorial Medical Center, subsequently known as the now closed North Metro Hospital. She also participated with Larry in activities associated with Jacinto Masonic Lodge, the Shriner's Club, Lions Club, Arkansas Razorback Booster Club and countless other civic organizations.
She loved people and was a major supporter and active member of all the organizations that she joined. She loved to travel with her late husband to Razorback games as an ardent Razorback fan. She also loved to travel to visit Richard, Terry Sue and her grandchildren. She frequently visited other relatives in Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado and throughout Arkansas.
Opal Marie is missed greatly by her family and friends. She will be remembered for her Saturday morning standing room only Saturday breakfasts in her Warren Street home kitchen, her genuine kindness to all, her love for her precious pets, her lifelong support of the Red Devils football team and Arkansas Razorback football, her personality of inclusiveness, developing enjoyable and caring moments and maintaining Christian values in any gathering of people.
Graveside ceremony for her immediate family will be conducted by Moore Funeral Home with her burial alongside her husband, Lawrence L. Goddard, at the Masonic Gardens of Chapel Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial service to celebrate the life of Opal Marie will be scheduled at a future date as current community health risks resolve. The family asks for understanding of limited attendance during the graveside ceremony to lessen community health risks.
The family understands Opal Marie's love of flowers and those remembrances are welcome, however it is suggested that contributions be made to First United Methodist Church — Opal Marie Goddard Memorial Choir Fund, 308 W. Main St., Jacksonville, AR 72076.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.mooresjacksonvillefuneralhome.com
.