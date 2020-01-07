|
Opal Mosby
Opal Alpha Mosby, 78, of Sallisaw died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Sherrell; a daughter, Cheryl Adele of Sallisaw; two sons, Calvin and Paul Mosby, both of Sallisaw; four brothers, William Mattingly of Topeka, Kan., Leroy Mattingly of Wichita, Kan., James Mattingly of Coyle, Okla., and Ronnie Mattingly of Sallisaw; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 8, 2020