Opal Parsons

Opal Louise Acton Norrid Parsons, 81, of Gans died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Tulsa.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Gans Bible Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; three sons, Jimmy, Forrest and Dan Norrid; a sister, Saundra Epps; a brother, Butch Acton; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.



