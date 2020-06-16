Opal Parsons
Opal Louise Acton Norrid Parsons, 81, of Gans died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Tulsa.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Gans Bible Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; three sons, Jimmy, Forrest and Dan Norrid; a sister, Saundra Epps; a brother, Butch Acton; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.