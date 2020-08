Or Copy this URL to Share

Opal Slattery

Opal Darlene (Matthews) Slattery, 73, of Muskogee, Okla., died Aug. 20, 2020.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw. Burial of cremains will be at Fleetwood Cemetery at a later date.

She is survived by a daughter, DeAnna Slattery; a son, Rodney Slattery; a sister, Kay Wilcox; a brother, Sam Matthews; and three grandchildren.



