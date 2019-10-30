Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Ora Johnson


1959 - 2019
Ora Johnson Obituary
Ora Johnson
Ora Denise Johnson, 60, of Fort Smith was born in Chicago on Aug. 31, 1959, to Mr. Willie Johnson Jr. and Dorothy Nesbitt, who both preceded her in death. Ora graduated from Benton Harbor High School in Benton Harbor, Mich., in 1977. She confessed Christ at an early age. She departed this life in the early morning of Oct. 21, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her fond memories a brother, Lear Credit (Susie) of Dallas; four sisters, Larvell Nance (Alex) of McDonough, Ga., Shanese Johnson and Shanta Johnson, both of Dallas, and Telliyia Murff of Chicago; her best friend, Deidra Darden of Fort Smith; an adopted daughter; as well as a host of uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 31, 2019
