Oren Lovell
Oren "Sid" Junior Lovell, of Spiro, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2019. He was born in Hackett on Aug. 9, 1926. He was 93 years old. Sid was a good man who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed gardening and feeding out steer for good eating. Sid was a member of Murry Spur Free Will Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Lee Oren and Aura Lovell; five brothers, Vern, Loyd, Odell, Billy and Jim; four sisters, Marie, Oneta, Bobbie and Bonnie; and a great-grandson, Bronx Lovell.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joanna (Hood) Lovell; two daughters, Carolyn Jones and husband Alan and Janice Shinn and husband Fred; two sons, Stephen Don Lovell and wife Wythina and Jeffrey Lee Lovell and wife Robbie; two brothers, Harold Lovell and Kenneth Lovell; six grandchildren, Brent Lovell, Bradley Lovell, Robert Jones, Ryan Eyerman, Mark Shinn and Paul Shinn; four great-grandsons, Ozzie Lovell, Ezekiel Lovell, Maddox McCalip and Cooper Starr; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
He was loved and will be missed by many.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Murry Spur Free Will Baptist Church in Spiro, with the Rev. C.L. Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Pallbearers will be Tom Lovell, Dave Brandon, Doug Lovell, Ronald Lovell and James Nickleson.
Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 15, 2019