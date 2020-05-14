|
|
Orlene McKenzie
Etta Orlene McKenzie, 97, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Fort Smith with a daughter by her side. She was born in rural Arkansas in Buckville. She loved growing up in the hills of Garland County and spending time with the many members of her family. She loved nature and was an avowed supporter for protection of the environment. Upon graduation from Lakeside High School in Hot Springs, she began a 15-year career as a switchboard operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Hot Springs, Rogers and Blytheville.
When she and Ernest settled in Blytheville, she became very active in her community. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Blytheville for over 60 years and held many volunteer positions within the church. She loved her city and was active in PTA, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the Junior Auxiliary and Women's Club. She had a keen interest in and followed local, state and national politics. She was devoted to her husband and two daughters and was a talented and innovative cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Franklin and Parthena Meredith Pitts; her husband of 59 years, Ernest Leroy McKenzie; two sisters, Ruby Eula Pate, Inez Pitts; and three brothers, William Thurman Pitts, James Junius Pitts and Grady David Pitts.
She is survived by Kathleen Joy Priakos (Bill) of Fort Smith and Elizabeth Ann Ashby (Rusty) of North Charleston, S.C.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the caring staff at Heart of Hospice; the wonderful staff at Brookdale Assisted Living; and Sindee Snipes, whose loving presence was such a treasure.
Private graveside ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16 followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Blytheville.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Cobb Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1520 N. 10th St., Blytheville, AR 72315, or the .
Published in Times Record on May 15, 2020