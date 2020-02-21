|
Orville Bittle
Orville Marion Bittle, 98, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at Fianna Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Fort Smith. Orville was born Aug. 29, 1921, in Fort Smith, the son of George Washington and Gladys Ann Fox Bittle. He was a lifelong resident of Fort Smith, spending most of his early years on a farm located at the end of Free Ferry Road, now known as Wildcat Mountain.
Orville enlisted in the U.S. Army at a recruitment office on Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith and was inducted to service on June 29, 1942, at Camp Robinson in Little Rock. After his dynamic service, Orville was honorably discharged on July 4, 1945, at Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith. He served in the European Theatre, where he remarkably survived seven major campaigns from Africa to Sicily to Germany and three invasions, including Operation Overlord and the second wave of the Normandy Invasion on D-Day. In June of 1944, he was in England preparing for the D-Day Invasion where a soldier was having a difficult time backing a truck with a Jeep towed behind it onto a landing craft. A very frustrated captain asked if anyone could back these onto the craft. Orville said that he had grown up on a farm (in Fort Smith) and that he could do it. He was ordered to do so quickly and was promoted on the spot to driver of the truck instead of riding in the towed Jeep behind the truck. As they approached Omaha Beach, he drove the truck off of the landing craft and the Jeep, which he would have been riding in along with the other soldiers, was immediately blown off the back of the truck. All in the Jeep perished. After that hard-fought battle, he was part of a company that went on to secure the Cherbourg Peninsula, fought in the hedge rows, liberated Paris and was headed to Belgium to fight in what is now called the Battle of the Bulge, when he was seriously injured. He received two life-threatening wounds, was taken to a hospital and sent back home as soon as he could travel, and continued to be hospitalized for several months. Orville was always amazed at his good fortune, as he believed he would never see home again.
He was awarded two Purple Hearts with the Oak Leaf Cluster, the Normandy Provence Liberation Invasion Medal, the Bronze Star Medal of Merit, a World War II Victory Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, a Citation for the Belgian Fourragere and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Silver Star, Bronze Star and Bronze Arrow Head. Like most of the Greatest Generation, Orville was humble about his courageous service, and like many survivors of World War II, he looked at it simply as his duty to country and as his privilege.
Orville retired in 1987 from the State Farm Insurance Agency he owned and operated in Fort Smith for 29 years. Prior to that opportunity, he had been involved in various business interests in Fort Smith, but it was his years building his own agency with State Farm that most gratified him. Orville was one of the organizers of the Fort Smith Church League Baseball Program for local youth. He volunteered many hours to help in the construction of fields and dugouts and their maintenance, as well as in the preparation of the organizational structure for the League. Coaching many teams was a highlight of his life. He loved being on or near the water, enjoyed fishing and hunting, was an avid sports fan in general, but was most of all a dedicated and loyal fan of all Arkansas Razorback sports. He was apt to "Call the Hogs" at a moment's notice wherever he might be.
Orville served for many years on the James Fork Regional Water District Board of Directors and was eventually granted emeritus status. He was a life member of the American Legion, a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite Freemasonry, Gideons International and the Fort Smith Exchange Club. After his retirement, Orville and Bette enjoyed traveling in their motor home and volunteering for several years at St. Edward Hospital. For many years, they were loyal members of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith, where Orville served as a deacon. When he bought land outside of town and pursued his hobbies of farming and raising cattle, he and Bette became members of Rye Hill Baptist Church and in 2016 Orville was recognized for having served as a deacon for 41 years. For many years, he faithfully served the homebound ministry at Rye Hill, two to four days each week. Both of these churches were dear to their hearts and they lovingly served both in many capacities whenever and wherever they were needed. Their devotion to the Christian faith and their resulting tireless service has been an inspiration to many and leaves a valuable legacy for their family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harvey Bittle; and two sisters, Roxie Bittle Knapp and Kathryn Bittle Logan.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bette Bittle; two sons and their wives, Larry and Nancy Bittle of Fayetteville and Randy and Jane Bittle of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Jane Ann Stewart and husband Mike, Dr. Matthew Bittle and wife, Missy, Robert "Bo" Bittle and wife Claire, Molly Puryear and husband Coy and Dr. Megan Hillard and husband John; nine great-grandsons, Winston Puryear, Will Bittle, Mac Puryear, John Frank Bittle, Rob Bittle, Miller Bittle, Madden Bittle, Sebastian Hillard and Sullivan Hillard; and a nephew, Tom Bittle.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Rye Hill Baptist Church followed by interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Rye Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916; or Gideons International, P.O. Box 971, Fort Smith, AR 72902.
