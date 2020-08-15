1/1
Otha Sewell
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otha Sewell
Owen Otha Sewell, who resided in Barling, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 26, 1930, in Ratcliff to Owen Coleman Sewell and Bertie Estelle (Rider) Sewell. He was almost 90 years old.
Otha retired from Arkansas Wilbert Vault Co., near Lavaca, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and attended Community Bible Church in Fort Smith. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Sue (Blackwell) Sewell; his parents; a sister, Virginia Greb; and a brother, Theron "Perch" Sewell.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Aleta (Gattis) Sewell; six children, Mike Sewell and wife Joy of Charleston, Danny Sewell and wife Janet of Lavaca, Pam Zeiler of Coal Hill, Rebecca Sisemore and husband Randell of Fort Smith, Karen Gattis and Trish Anslow of Dallas and James Gattis and wife Jatana of Alma; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with Pastor Kevin Thompson officiating. Cremation will follow the service and burial of cremains will be at Caulksville Cemetery at a later date, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Per ADH guidelines, attendees must furnish and wear their own masks and practice social distancing.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved