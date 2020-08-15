Otha Sewell
Owen Otha Sewell, who resided in Barling, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 26, 1930, in Ratcliff to Owen Coleman Sewell and Bertie Estelle (Rider) Sewell. He was almost 90 years old.
Otha retired from Arkansas Wilbert Vault Co., near Lavaca, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and attended Community Bible Church in Fort Smith. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Sue (Blackwell) Sewell; his parents; a sister, Virginia Greb; and a brother, Theron "Perch" Sewell.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Aleta (Gattis) Sewell; six children, Mike Sewell and wife Joy of Charleston, Danny Sewell and wife Janet of Lavaca, Pam Zeiler of Coal Hill, Rebecca Sisemore and husband Randell of Fort Smith, Karen Gattis and Trish Anslow of Dallas and James Gattis and wife Jatana of Alma; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with Pastor Kevin Thompson officiating. Cremation will follow the service and burial of cremains will be at Caulksville Cemetery at a later date, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Per ADH guidelines, attendees must furnish and wear their own masks and practice social distancing.
