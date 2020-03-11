|
Otto Schoen Sr.
Otto William Schoen Sr., of Marlow, Okla., was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Subiaco to Joe and Thersa (Bieker) Schoen. He passed away March 5, 2020, in Oklahoma City at the age of 90. Otto attended school at St. Mary's Catholic School in Barling. He served in the Arkansas National Guard and the U.S. Army from 1948-62, serving in Little Rock during the school segregation crisis.
He married Patricia Crain in Fort Smith. To this union two children were born: Shawlene and Bill. He owned and operated a dry cleaner business and a security door business. Otto enjoyed duck hunting and fishing. He enjoyed NASCAR races and Razorback sports. He was a devout Catholic and a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Marlow, Okla.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Crain-Schoen; his parents; a brother, Raymond Schoen; and a sister, Agnes Smith.
Otto is survived by two children, Shawlene and husband Eddie Duke of Eufaula, Okla., and Bill and wife Barbara Schoen of Duncan, Okla.; three grandchildren, Patti and husband Curtis Castle of Marion, Matt and wife Kelsey Schoen of Norman, Okla., and Robyn and husband Ryan Bailey of Duncan; three great-grandchildren, Katelyn Rolland, Curtis Castle and baby boy Bailey due in April; a great-great-grandchild, Jaxon Luke Rolland; a brother, Sonny Schoen of Barling; and a sister, Bernadine AmLaw of Lock Port, N.Y.
A memorial service is being planned for Friday, March 13 at North Fork Baptist Church in Eufaula. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home — Oakcrest Cremation Center in Duncan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 307 N. Fourth St., Marlow, OK 73055.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 12, 2020