Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Ozella Bell


1943 - 2019
Ozella Bell Obituary
Ozella Bell
Ozella M. Bell, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 16, 2019. She was born May 9, 1943, in Dardanelle to the late Donald Parker and Katherine Edmondson. She was a former worker for Whirlpool, loved cooking and baking bread, was a member of the Young Women's Social Club, an usher and member at Mount Moriah Baptist Church and president of the Lela Jones Circle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her dad, Otis Snell; a daughter, Jeanette Bel; and a sister, Doris Ward.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Henry L. Bell Sr. of the home; her children, Ernest Sims Jr. and Cynthia of Wichita, Kan., Inez Sims of Wichita, Katherine Sims of Wichita, Elizabeth Shepard and Ron of Fort Smith, Herman Sims and Michelle of Joplin, Mo., Lee Bell and Jennifer of Fort Smith, Henry Bell Jr. and Kimberly of Fort Smith, Keith Cummings of Fort Smith, Jimmy Bell of Fayetteville, Regina Bell of Kansas City, Kan., Rita Powell of Kansas City, Mo., and Shanece Bell of Fort Smith; sisters, Marilyn Parker of Tulsa and Edna Golden of California; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by the Rev. Jerry Jennings will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Evangel Temple Assembly of God, 1110 S. 12th St., Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Oak Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 19, 2019
