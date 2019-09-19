Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Ozella Bell Obituary
Ozella Bell
Ozella M. Bell, 76, of Fort Smith died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Henry; six daughters, Inez and Katherine Sims, Elizabeth Shepard, Regina and Shanece Bell and Rita Powell; six sons, Ernest Sims Sr., Henry Bell Jr., Lee and Jimmy Bell, Keith Cummings and Herman Sims; two sisters, Marilyn Parker and Edna Golden; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 20, 2019
