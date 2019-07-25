Home

Pal Hope Obituary
Pal Hope
Pal Hope, 68, of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away July 12, 2019, in Colorado. He was born Jan. 11, 1951, in Sailor Bottom, Okla. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 11 years as a photo technician and camera repairman.
His wife, Cynthia; his father, J.C. Hope; and a brother, Billy Hope preceded him in death.
He is survived by his mother, Thelma Johnson of Fort Smith; two brothers, Roy Hope of Van Buren and Keith Hope of Fort Smith; two sisters, Connie Atkins of Booneville and Sheila Real of Bokoshe; his lifelong friend, Dan Pinners; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with Pastor Jimmy Miller officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on July 26, 2019
