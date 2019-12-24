|
|
|
Pamala Baldwin
Pamala Kay Baldwin, 65, of Vian died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be noon Tuesday at Blackgum Baptist Church in Vian with burial at 2 p.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, Okla., under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by a daughter, Tracy Campbell of Fort Gibson; five sisters, Ann White and Debbie Rolland, both of Vian, Paula Smith of Webbers Falls, Okla., and Betty Perry and Malinda Rolland, both of Gore; and a brother, Terry Johnson of Fort Gibson.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019