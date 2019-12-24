Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamala Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamala Baldwin

Send Flowers
Pamala Baldwin Obituary
Pamala Baldwin
Pamala Kay Baldwin, 65, of Vian died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be noon Tuesday at Blackgum Baptist Church in Vian with burial at 2 p.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Gibson, Okla., under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by a daughter, Tracy Campbell of Fort Gibson; five sisters, Ann White and Debbie Rolland, both of Vian, Paula Smith of Webbers Falls, Okla., and Betty Perry and Malinda Rolland, both of Gore; and a brother, Terry Johnson of Fort Gibson.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamala's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -