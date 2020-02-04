|
|
|
Pamela Battles
Pamela Kay Battles, 64, of Van Buren died Sunday, Feb, 2, 2020.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Her body was cremated.
She is survived by a daughter, Jayne Harris of Van Buren; three sons, James Bellgard of Shady Point, Jimmy Battles of Van Buren and Bo Battles of Lamar; two sisters, Sherri Clark and Mary Dunigan, both of Cameron; a brother, Clarence Lemmons of Paris; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2020