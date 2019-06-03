Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Pamela Ivey


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela Ivey Obituary
Pamela Ivey
Pamela Jo Ivey, 69, of Poteau passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Poteau. Pam was born July 5, 1949, in Moberly, Mo., to Gerald F. and Jessie Jo (Mobley) Ancell, who preceded her in death. She was a high school business education teacher.
Survivors include her husband, Garry; daughters and their husbands, Lauri and Leon Lowrimore of Panama and Leslie and Nathan Bain of Poteau; son and his wife, Steven and Larissa Ivey of Rapid City, S.D.; grandsons, Martin and Casey Lowrimore, Jonathan, Joshua and Jordan Bain and Mason and Garrett Ivey; sister, Diane (Ancell) Fischer of Moberly; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Southside Baptist Church in Poteau with Nathan Bain officiating.
The family will be at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Thursday to visit with family and friends.
You may leave an online message at www.evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans and Miller Funeral Home, in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on June 4, 2019
