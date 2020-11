Or Copy this URL to Share

Pamela Lagrant

Pamela Palacios Lagrant, 57, of Roland died Oct. 30, 2020, in Roland.

Arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony; and a brother, Vincent Pierce.

Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



