Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Pamela Moody


1967 - 2019
Pamela Moody Obituary
Pamela Moody
Pamela Rana Moody, 51, of Booneville passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Booneville. She was born Sept. 8, 1967, in Memphis, Tenn., to her parents, Tommy and Betty (Sims) Ellis. Pamela worked as an licensed practical nurse for Legacy Retirement Facility in Fort Smith and was a member of First Baptist Church in Booneville. In her spare time, Pamela loved to ride horses, spend time with her family and play with her dog, Jasper. She would always be excited about the holidays and could be found decorating the yard according to the existing holiday.
Pamela is survived by her sons, Brandon Hendrix and wife Amalie of Charleston and Devin Moody of Fort Campbell, Ky.; her parents, Tommy and Betty Ellis of Booneville; one grandchild, Brayleigh Hendrix; a second grandchild, Oaklyn Hendrix arriving in August; and her faithful companion, her dog Jasper.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019
