Pamela Reeves
Pamela Jane Reeves, 62, of Muldrow passed from this life April 10, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 27, 1956, to the late Robert and Imogene Dearen. Pam had worked for the Whirlpool Corp. She loved walks in the wood, sightseeing and exploring caves. She was unsurpassed in her cooking and baking skills. Pam was immensely proud of her family and she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She had a generous heart and helped and served people wherever she saw the need. Pam was loved by many and will be greatly missed. We know that she was welcomed through the gates of heaven, where she greeted loved ones gone before her.
Pam is survived by her husband, Charles; her children, Charles E. Reeves of Spiro, Tiffany Davis of Roland and Christie Dieter and her husband Daniel of Roland; three sisters, Diane Bollinger of Van Buren, Linda Watts of Subiaco and Teresa Mendenhall of Muldrow; as well as her grandchildren, Desiree, Natasha Ryan and Julie Reeves, Cody and Kaitlyn Davis and Colton, Ethan and Hannah Dieter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Paula K. Douglas; and Jamison E. Boyster.
The family will greet friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home. Services and cremation are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2019