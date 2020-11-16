Pamela Russell
Pamela Kay Russell, 61, of Roland passed from this life on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 21, 1959, in Guymon, Okla.
Pam was fearfully and wonderfully made by God with one extra chromosome, which made her extraordinary. She attended Bost School in Fort Smith, where she participated in The Special Olympics
. She was a member of Church of Christ in Roland.
She worked as a nurse, following in the footsteps of her big sister Mary June at Roland Family Medical Clinic. She later developed a passion for fashion design and spent countless hours designing her sketches. She loved to dance and she loved music; her favorite band was Kiss. She loved to go shopping on the weekends and her favorite restaurant was Red Lobster.
Pam had four "babies," Millie, Michael, Giggles and Sarah Russell, who she loved and cared for daily. She also lovingly referred to her sister Nancy as her "baby daughter."
She loved all things chocolate and would only drink ice cold Coca-Cola — "The Real Thing."
She was loved and cared for by many, but there was no greater love than that of her mother who relentlessly took care of her for 61 years. We believe Pam was a child sent from above and because of her we all have a stronger faith and richer love.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Myrtle Pauline Russell and Ralph Dudley Russell; her father, Roy E. Russell; her brother-in-law, Fred Lewis; and her nephew, Trey Thompson.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Jo Russell of Roland; a brother, Dr. Roy Russell (Dr. Debra Russell) of Van Buren; and three sisters, Mary Lewis Farney (Marion) of Muldrow and Nancy "Baby Daughter" Snow (Lonnie) and Jackie Russell Norwood, both of Roland.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Roland City Cemetery.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Bost Inc., 7701 Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
