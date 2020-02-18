Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Pamela Rust Obituary
Pamela Rust
Pamela Rust, 69, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home. She was as a registered nurse for many years in Booneville.
She is survived by a daughter, Jenny Broniste and husband Jonathan of Van Buren; a son, Bryan Rust and wife Amy of Pottsville; three brothers, Larry Cope of Colorado and Wesley and Glen Cope, both of Texas; a sister, Barbara Cope of Cabot; and five grandchildren, Madison, Andrew and Luke Rust, all of Pottsville, and Brandon and Sophia Broniste, both of Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 19, 2020
