1/1
Pamela Trowbridge
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Trowbridge
Pamela Gail Trowbridge, 59, of Booneville passed from this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Little Rock. She was born May 8, 1961, in Osceola to Cleon and Euple E. (Swindle) Gann.
She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed bingo, playing Rook, chasing Pokémon and traveling, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was of the Methodist faith.
Pam is survived by her husband, Danny Trowbridge of the home; two daughters, Tamara Sanders (Tracy Peluso) of Cabot and Cassandra "Sis" Canada (Steve) of Booneville; two sons, Alan Whitson (Christie) of Charleston and Daniel "Boone" Trowbridge of Booneville; two brothers, Ricky Gann and Charles "Genie" Gann, both of Earl; seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Travis, Halee, Aaron, Autumn, Dessi and Easton; and other relatives and many friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Travis, Jonathan Broniste, Jay Crowley, John Wagner, Drew Dixon and Ted Short.
Honorary pallbearers are Floyd Parnell, Eddie Gossett and Alfred Crenshaw.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved