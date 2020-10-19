Pamela Vinsant
Pamela Kay Vinsant, 57, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her home. She was born March 29, 1963, in Fort Smith. She was a nurses aide, a homemaker and a good gardener.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clifton Polk.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Vinsant; two sons, Mitchell Vinsant and wife Nancy of Van Buren and Michael Vinsant and wife Liz of Boise, Idaho; his mother, Trena Polk of Van Buren; a brother, Rusty Polk of Van Buren; and five grandchildren, Bailey, Chance, Alex, Sam and Reed.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are Bridget Polk, Ethan Polk, Evan Polk, Bailey Prater, Chance McClani, Alex Fuller, Sam Vinsant and Reed Vinsant.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
