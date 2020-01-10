|
Pat Cross
Pat Cross, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clohie Cross; and a son, the Rev. Randall Cross.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia McCorkle and husband Charles of Mason, Tenn.; four grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 13, 2020