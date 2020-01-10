Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Pat Cross Obituary
Pat Cross
Pat Cross, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clohie Cross; and a son, the Rev. Randall Cross.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia McCorkle and husband Charles of Mason, Tenn.; four grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 13, 2020
