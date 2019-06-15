|
Pat Harder
Pat Breen Harder — Courageous Girl.
On March 6, 1960, Pat was kidnapped at gunpoint after Sunday Mass. When she returned to her 1956 Oldsmobile parked in front of the Goldman Hotel, the gunman was hiding in the floor of the backseat. Thankfully, she managed to escape her kidnapper hours later in Oklahoma. The story was a front page item for the Times Record with the title "Courageous Girl Outwits Kidnapper." She continued to show courage throughout her life.
Pat, 75, was the eldest child of Joe and Marguerite (Black) Breen of Fort Smith. She attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School and St. Scholastica High School, class of 1960. Pat began college at Arkansas Polytechnic College and in 1984 graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Arts in Management. She worked for the State of Arizona Workers Compensation Fund, retiring in 2002 as the team leader of Billing and Collection Financial Services Division.
Pat was predeceased by her parents and her beloved youngest sibling, Jim Breen. She was married 44 years. She was a devoted mother to her two daughters, Judy Harder and Lisa Harder, both of Phoenix. She was a treasured grandmother to her one granddaughter, Jennifer Miranda and her husband Josh Miranda, of Colorado Springs, Colo. She leaves her beloved only sister, Michaele Breen of Sherwood; and a brother, Joe (Martha Dee) Breen of North Little Rock. She will be missed by many adored nieces, nephews and their children.
On Feb. 4, 2019, Pat died peacefully at her Phoenix home surrounded by loved ones after a 40-day battle with leukemia.
Funeral Mass officiated by the Rev. Kenneth J. Harder will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Elementary School Fund, 223 S. 14th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on June 16, 2019