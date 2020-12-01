1/1
Pat Heyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pat Heyer
Pat Heyer, 78, of Fort Smith went to be with her heavenly Father on Nov. 28, 2020. She was a former employee of AT&T and a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Rogers; and a nephew, Phillip Rogers.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward Heyer; a daughter, Nikki Martin and husband Wes of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Rachel Martin; and a great-granddaughter, Jayde Edwards.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with H.C. Varnadore officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
U.S. National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved