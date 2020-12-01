Pat Heyer

Pat Heyer, 78, of Fort Smith went to be with her heavenly Father on Nov. 28, 2020. She was a former employee of AT&T and a member of the Telephone Pioneers.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Rogers; and a nephew, Phillip Rogers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward Heyer; a daughter, Nikki Martin and husband Wes of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Rachel Martin; and a great-granddaughter, Jayde Edwards.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with H.C. Varnadore officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



