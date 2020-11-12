Pat Teague

Mildred "Pat" Ruth Teague, 98, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born May 14, 1922, in Bellville to Henry and Edna (Bunting) Randall.

She was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and going to the casino. She was the widow of Andrew "Jack" Teague. She will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Wayne Teague; a grandson, Shawn Jackson; two sisters, Mauna Kidd and Lucile Weese; and brothers, two Melvin Randall and Billy Randall.

Survivors include four daughters, Tracy Teague (Thomas Killer), Linda Voorhees (Tom Wooten), Jeannie Teague (Roy Roberts) and Sheila Teague, all of Alma; two sons, Gary Teague (Martha) and Ronnie Teague (Sharon), both of Alma; two sisters, Edith Shelton and Nell Youngblood; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Newberry Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Teague Sr., Gary Teague, Jason Teague, Daniel Voorhees, Tom Wooten and Ronnie Teague Jr.



