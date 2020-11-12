1/1
Pat Teague
Pat Teague
Mildred "Pat" Ruth Teague, 98, of Alma passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born May 14, 1922, in Bellville to Henry and Edna (Bunting) Randall.
She was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and going to the casino. She was the widow of Andrew "Jack" Teague. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Wayne Teague; a grandson, Shawn Jackson; two sisters, Mauna Kidd and Lucile Weese; and brothers, two Melvin Randall and Billy Randall.
Survivors include four daughters, Tracy Teague (Thomas Killer), Linda Voorhees (Tom Wooten), Jeannie Teague (Roy Roberts) and Sheila Teague, all of Alma; two sons, Gary Teague (Martha) and Ronnie Teague (Sharon), both of Alma; two sisters, Edith Shelton and Nell Youngblood; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Newberry Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Teague Sr., Gary Teague, Jason Teague, Daniel Voorhees, Tom Wooten and Ronnie Teague Jr.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
