Patricia Becker

Patricia "Pat" Martin Becker, 93, passed away Aug. 1, 2020, at her home in Fort Smith. She and her twin sister and best friend Geraldine "Jerri" were born Dec. 18, 1926, to William Livingston and Aurora (Wilson) Martin in Fort Smith.

Pat worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. for many years before retiring as clerk for the head of the engineering department. She was a dedicated, diligent employee and a good friend to everyone in the building.

After her retirement, she enjoyed hosting family and friends at the old Becker homeplace, where everyone gathered under the "beer drinking tree" and talked of the old times, the fishing trips and who caught the most and largest. Springtime found them at Wister Lake, crappie fishing until dark, then cleaning, filleting and frying the catch.

Pat was a special aunt to all of her nieces and nephews, sharing her love of animals with them — dogs, cats, even a baby deer that she bottlefed and kept in the house until it was too big. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and lived the Golden Rule. She was generous to a fault, giving not only material things but the most important things: her love, time and her talent for listening. She was the hostess with the mostest, making sure everyone was having a good time. She was one-of-a-kind in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be remembered with great love.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Becker; her parents; four brothers, Earl, Billy, Bobby and Jack; and two sisters, Elizabeth Williams and Freeda Spears.

She is survived by her twin sister, Jerri; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as their children and grandchildren.

Special thanks to her kind neighborhood helper, Vicki Bagwell; and her caregiver, Cami Townsley.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Holy Cross Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



