|
|
Patricia Branham
Patricia Ann (Hill) Branham, better known as "Bam Bam," went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 1, 2019, in Fort Smith surrounded by her loving family. Pat was the daughter of A.J. and Sally Hill and was born in Mena on March 18, 1958. She was 61 years old.
With Pat's strong faith, she was truly passionate about her love for God and her family and friends. Pat was pretty much the center of attention wherever she was and to know her was to love her. As much as she loved her family, spending time with her nieces and nephews was her pride and joy. Her favorite memories were family get-togethers, telling stories and making people laugh.
Pat was preceded in death by an infant son, Patrick David Branham; her parents, A.J. and Sally Hill; a brother, Jeffery (Boz) Hill; and a niece, Jennifer Yarbery.
Pat is survived by her three children, Ami Cee Rudd, Joe David Branham and Zack Branham. She also leaves forever memories with her sisters, Debby Howery, Jackie Hunsucker, Marie Basham and Crystal (Hill) Hoyle, all of Fort Smith, and Tammy Nevills and husband Troy of Waldron; and her brother, Donnie Hill and wife Laura of Waldron. Pat will be missed by all that knew her and the many whose lives she impacted including her grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and dear loved ones.
Pat's memorial life celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Pat's family will visit with friends and family after the service.
Arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.
You may leave words of remembrance for Pat's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 3, 2019