Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Patricia Casper

Patricia K. (Harris) Casper, 62, of Clarksville died Aug. 31, 2020, in Russellville.

She is survived by a daughter, Summer Lasater; a son, Charles Casper II; a stepdaughter, Michelle Willingham; three sisters, Roberta Oaks, Polly Marlow and Chris Nichols; two brothers, Robert and Rusty Harris; and eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store