Patricia Caughern
1927 - 2020
Patricia Caughern
Patricia Rae (Perry) Caughern, 92, of Heavener died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Heavener.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by a daughter, Patti Vickers; a son, John Caughern; a sister, Mona Perry; a grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
12:00 - 08:30 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
JUN
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Heavener Memorial Park
