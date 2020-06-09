Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Caughern

Patricia Rae (Perry) Caughern, 92, of Heavener died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Heavener.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Patti Vickers; a son, John Caughern; a sister, Mona Perry; a grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store