Patricia Crump
Patricia "Pat" Ann (Crawley) Crump, age 89, died peacefully on June 27, 2020, at her home in Fort Smith. Pat was born Nov. 1, 1930, in Van Buren to Henry "Allen" Douglas Crawley of Morganfield, Ky., and Corine Ann Otott of Palmer, Kan.
She graduated from St. Anne's Academy in 1948 as class salutatorian. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism in 1952 from the University of Arkansas and took graduate courses in political science at the University of Illinois at Champagne-Urbana. She worked as a newspaper journalist in Arkansas, Kansas and Illinois, a professional trainer for Mount Magazine Girl Scout Council and a personnel manager for Henderson Corporation/Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. in Fort Smith. She was an avid supporter of civil rights and a member of the first Fort Smith Human Relations Council during the mid-'60s. She was a Girl Scout troop leader and a volunteer swim instructor at the Girls Club for many years. She was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's Flotilla 15-5 in Fort Smith for 15 years and served on the district and national staff. She was a lifetime member of the American Association of University Women and an active member of the Fort Smith Zonta Club for 38 years and Village Harbor Garden Club. She organized a Spanish language study group that met weekly for 25 years. She studied Spanish at the International University at Saltillo, Mexico, and University of Salamanca in Spain. She was an inveterate traveler and journeyed to all seven continents with family and treasured friends. She was selected by the Mount Magazine Girl Scout Council as a Woman of Distinction in 2007.
She was predeceased by her parents; four siblings, Nadean Ann (Crawley) Harder, Jack Vincent Crawley, Vincent Alan Crawley and Henri "H.D."Douglas Crawley; and a great-grandson, Riggs Milo Forster.
She is survived by her husband, Allan Curt Crump; three daughters, Corinne Paule (Wanslow) Baker of Fort Smith, Leslie Catherine (Wanslow) Kneeshaw and husband Don of Gilbert, Ariz., and Julie Lenore Wanslow and husband Kenneth Shuster of Arlington, Va.; two stepsons, Allan Curt Crump Jr. and wife Sue of Maumelle and Gregory Chandler Crump of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren, Andrea Corinne Callahan of Tulsa, Gina Marie (Butler) Forster and husband Alex of Reston, Va., Hayley Warren Baker of Fort Smith and Nicole Mariah Dobson of Arlington; two stepgrandchildren, Carey Elise Crump and Amy Elizabeth Crump, both of Oklahoma City; a great-grandchild, Rilo Judd Forster of Reston; a foster son, Sheldon Wang and wife Susan and children Anastasia and Amy of Fremont, Calif.; and 30 nephews and nieces.
Family-held celebration of life will be at a later date. Private burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith conducted by her grandnephew Father Kenneth Harder, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 at the funeral home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please donate to the local Girl Scout Council online at www.girlscoutsdiamonds.org; or Fort Smith Little Theater, 401 N. Sixth St., P.O. Box 3752, Fort Smith, AR 72901, or online at www.fslt.org; or Fort Smith Symphony, 5111 Rogers Ave., Suite 617, Fort Smith, AR 72903, or online at www.fortsmithsymphony.org; or the charity of one's choice.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.