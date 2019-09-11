Home

Patricia Lynn Tunnell Dority, 63, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory- Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
She is survived by four daughters, Christina Ripley and Melissa McGuire, both of Roland, Laura Rogers of Sallisaw and Melody Johnson of Fort Smith; a son, Robert Dority of Roland; four sisters, Sue Martin, Lou Hurt, Joann Craighead and Frankie McMahan, all of Sallisaw; and five grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 am - 8 pm Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 12, 2019
