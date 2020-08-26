1/1
Patricia Gibson
1944 - 2020
Patricia Gibson
Patricia Ann (Shoup) Gibson, 75, of Cameron passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 22, 1944, in Williams, Okla., to Robert and Eunice Shoup. She was a 1961 graduate of Cameron High School, a devoted wife of 47 years, a loving mother, sports mother and caregiver and a wonderful grannie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesse Gibson; and a brother, Robert Ray Shoup Sr.
She is survived by a son, Craig Gibson and wife Misty of Greenwood; a daughter, Renae Burks and husband C.J. of Shady Point; six grandchildren, CeCe Gibson-Neissl, Brooke Brashear and husband Trevor, Justin Burks, Derreck Burks, Blake Gibson and Karson Burks; a great-grandson, Ealynd Neissl; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with burial to follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and Ethan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
